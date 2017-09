May 19 (Reuters) - Bjorn Borg AB

* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 13.9 million vs year-ago 12.8 million

* Q1 gross profit margin was 50.0 percent vs year-ago 53.6 percent

* Q1 net sales increased by 21 percent to SEK 158.1 million