May 19 (Reuters) -

* S&P - Connecticut’s general obligation debt downgraded to ‘AA-’ from ‘AA’ on reduced budgetary flexibility; outlook stable

* S&P - "Connecticut has less flexibility to meet unanticipated revenue shortfalls"