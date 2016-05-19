FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metabolix says amends license agreement with Tepha
May 19, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Metabolix says amends license agreement with Tepha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Metabolix Inc

* On May 17, 2016, Metabolix Inc entered into an amendment to its license agreement with Tepha Inc - SEC filing

* Under amendment Tepha made a $2 million sum payment to Metabolix

* In exchange for payment, Metabolix agreed to forgo future royalties under its existing license agreements with Tepha

* Metabolix also agreed to provide two additional Metabolix production strains to Tepha

* Also agreed granted Tepha a royalty-free license to related intellectual property for use in production of Tepha’s medical devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

