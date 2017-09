May 19 (Reuters) - Coastway Bancorp Inc

* Coastway Bancorp Inc says on May 18, 2016, board of directors of company adopted a second stock repurchase program

* Coastway Bancorp Inc says under repurchase program, may repurchase up to 235,086 shares of its common stock, or about 5% of its outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)