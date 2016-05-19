FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Neovasc says jury found in favor of CardiAQ on relief for contract breach
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 11:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Neovasc says jury found in favor of CardiAQ on relief for contract breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc

* Jury found in favor of CardiAQ, on claims for relief for breach of contract, breach of duty of honesty in contractual performance

* Says jury awarded $70 million on trade secret claim for relief, and no damages on contractual claims for relief

* Jury issued advisory findings in favor of CardiAQ regarding its causes of action under Massachusetts Gen. Law. Ch. 93A & patent inventorship

* Alexei Marko, Neovasc CEO said will be exploring our options regarding post-trial motions in trial court potentially, appellate process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.