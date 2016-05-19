FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Connacher announces that its oil sands assets are for sale pursuant to a sale and investment solicitation process
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 11:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Connacher announces that its oil sands assets are for sale pursuant to a sale and investment solicitation process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd

* Connacher oil and gas limited announces that its oil sands assets are for sale pursuant to a sale and investment solicitation process

* Ernst & young inc. Has been appointed monitor ( “monitor”) of corporation for ccaa proceedings

* It and monitor are currently seeking parties interested in acquiring or investing in business or assets of corp

* Assets of co include 100% working interest in about 87,000 net acres of oil sands leases located southwest of fort mcmurray

* Assets of co located southwest of fort mcmurray, alberta , has estimated gross 2p reserves of 436 million barrels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
