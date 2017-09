May 19 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp :

* Federal jury in Boston returned a verdict in favor of CardiAQ in lawsuit filed against a former service provider, Neovasc

* Jury awarded damages of $70 million for trade secret misappropriation

* “Jury found that Neovasc breached non-disclosure agreement between parties, misappropriated CardiAQ’s trade secrets” Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)