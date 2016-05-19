BRIEF-Myriad Genetics issues statement on HIPAA complaint

May 19 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc

* Complaint filed against co with department of health and human services on behalf of four individuals seeking their genetic testing results

* “company only provides personal information that correlates to person who requested it”

* “we believe complaint lacks merit and should not be accepted”

* Believes it complied with the requests and provided thefour patients with designated record set, all requested personal health information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)