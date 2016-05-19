FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Myriad Genetics issues statement on HIPAA complaint
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 9:16 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics issues statement on HIPAA complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc

* Complaint filed against co with department of health and human services on behalf of four individuals seeking their genetic testing results

* “company only provides personal information that correlates to person who requested it”

* “we believe complaint lacks merit and should not be accepted”

* Believes it complied with the requests and provided thefour patients with designated record set, all requested personal health information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

