BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q1 revenue down 21.2 pct at 604 million euros
#Switzerland Market Report
May 20, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q1 revenue down 21.2 pct at 604 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Revenues of 604 million euros in Q1 2016 down 21.2 pct from 766 million euros in a strong Q1 2015

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA of 25 million euros compared with 56.4 million euros in Q1 2015

* Guidance for financial year 2016: unchanged sales volumes compared with 2015 and adjusted EBITDA of between 150 million and 190 million euros

* Q1 group earnings reached -24.4 million euros. This represents an improvement compared with Q1 2015 (-122.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
