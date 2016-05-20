FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ypsomed Holding FY net profit up at 35.8 mln Swiss francs
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 20, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ypsomed Holding FY net profit up at 35.8 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Ypsomed Holding AG :

* FY consolidated sales totaling 336.9 million Swiss francs ($339.82 million) (prior year: 306.6 million Swiss francs)

* FY EBIT also increased by 55.7 pct compared to the previous year, from 28.5 million Swiss francs to 44.4 million Swiss francs

* For the current business year 2016/17, Ypsomed expects an accelerated growth in sales of around 12 pct and an EBIT of approx. 55 million Swiss francs

* Shareholders shall be paid a dividend of 1.00 Swiss francs per registered share

* FY net profit for the business year 2015/16 amounts to a total of 35.8 million Swiss francs, compared to the previous year at 19.4 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/20dsQKy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9914 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.