May 20 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* HNA publishes offer prospectus for public tender offer for Gategroup

* HNA aviation offers 53.0 Swiss francs ($53.43) net in cash per share of Gategroup, nominal volume 5.0 Swiss francs each