BRIEF-Curetis Q1 revenues down at 133,000 euro
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Healthcare
May 20, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Curetis Q1 revenues down at 133,000 euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Curretis NV :

* Q1 revenues of 133,000 euro versus 228,000 euro ($255,269) a year ago

* Cash position at March 31 amounts to 43.2 million euro versus 46.1 million euro a year ago

* Q1 operating loss 3.1 million euro versus loss of 2.5 million euro a year ago

* Confirmed its outlook for the full year 2016

* Anticipates completing the contrived specimen study in the second half of 2016, with top line data expected to be available upon unblinding, not before fall 2016

* The submission of 510(k) data package to the US FDA is expected before year-end 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1YHuwvg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
