BRIEF-Altarea launches share capital increase of 210 million euro
Sections
May 20, 2016 / 5:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altarea launches share capital increase of 210 million euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Altarea Sca :

* Launches a share capital increase of 210 million euro ($235.28 million), increasing to 369 million total amount of equity raised since beginning of 2016

* Subscription ratio: 1 new share for 9 existing shares

* Subscription price: 140 euro per new share

* Subscription period: from 23 may 2016 to 3 june 2016 included

* Beyond 2016, Altarea Cogedim announced an objective of growth of its FFO (group share) of +5 pct to +10 pct per year on average

* Altarea cogedim eventually aims at maintaining a minimum dividend distribution of 11 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1TnEmyV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

