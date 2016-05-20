BRIEF-Close Brothers Group says Q3 loan book up 4 pct

May 20 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc

* “banking division continues to see robust demand for our specialist lending services”

* Return on net loan book remains strong, as both net interest margin and bad debt ratio have remained broadly in line with first half

* Loan book increased 4.0% in quarter and is up 8.2% year to date to £6.2 billion

* Winterflood’s business remains sensitive to an unpredictable market.

* Total client assets increased 2% to £9.3 billion

* Confident in delivering a satisfactory outcome for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: