BRIEF-Kamux says preliminary price range in IPO is EUR 6.80-8.20/SHR
May 20, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kamux says preliminary price range in IPO is EUR 6.80-8.20/SHR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Kamux Corporation:

* Says preliminary price range in IPO is 6.80 - 8.20 euros per share

* Says based on preliminary price range, market capitalization of company is about 275 - 332 million euros

* Says is offering up to 2.7 million new shares in the company for subscription, and certain existing shareholders are preliminarily offering up to 10.1 existing shares in the company for sale

* Says intends to raise gross proceeds of about 20 million euros ($22.41 million) from the share issue

* Says trading in the shares is expected to commence on the pre-list of Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about June 3, 2016

* Says trading on official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange expected to commence on or about June 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
