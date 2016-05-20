FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Venue Retail Group says 84.5 pct of share issue subscribed with subscription rights
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 20, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Venue Retail Group says 84.5 pct of share issue subscribed with subscription rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Venue Retail Group Ab

* Says raises about 132 million sek before costs in share issue

* Says 84.5 percent of the offered shares were subscribed with subscription rights. Additionally the equivalent to 9.0 percent of the offered shares were signed without subscription rights.

* The remaining 6.5 percent of the offered shares were subscribed for by a guarantee consortium consisting of several investors. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

