May 20 (Reuters) - Allenex AB :

* CareDx initiates compulsory acquisition proceedings

* After completion of the offer, CareDx holds about 98.3 percent of the shares of Allenex

* Decided to apply for de-listing of Allenex share from Nasdaq Stockholm Source text: bit.ly/1VcXwMu

