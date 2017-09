May 20 (Reuters) - DDM Holding AG :

* Resolved to carry out an authorized share issue

* Decides to issue a maximum of 2 million registered shares, raising proceeds of up to 65 million Swedish crowns ($7.79 million)

* Subscription price of share issue to be 33.50 crowns per share Source text: bit.ly/1TKpDgW

($1 = 8.3438 Swedish crowns)