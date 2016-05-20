FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P- Plurinational state of Bolivia 'BB/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
May 20, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P- Plurinational state of Bolivia 'BB/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Plurinational state of Bolivia ‘BB/B’ ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

* Expect Bolivia’s fiscal and external profiles to deteriorate moderately in the coming three years but remain in line with the current rating

* Expect the country’s external position to remain relatively robust

* Stable outlook is based on assumption that government will seek to sustain GDP growth in next two to three years Source text: (bit.ly/1TiloPi) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

