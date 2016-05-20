FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-El Paso says Texas Commission issues decision on pending electric rate case
May 20, 2016 / 12:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-El Paso says Texas Commission issues decision on pending electric rate case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - El Paso Electric Co :

* Texas Commission issues decision on notice in pending El Paso electric rate case

* Possible that re-issuing notice could result in a significant delay in issuance of a final order

* Co cannot predict what impact PUCT ruling on notice will have on co’s rate case or on timing of when PUCT will issue a final order

* Public Utility Commission of Texas ruled co’s initial notice did not include treatment of residential customers with solar systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

