BRIEF-East Capital Explorer launches repurchase program
May 20, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-East Capital Explorer launches repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - East Capital Explorer :

* East capital explorer launches repurchase program today

* Purpose of buyback program is to reduce share capital of East Capital Explorer

* Maximum of 2,532,450 shares may be repurchased (including any block trade repurchases) under current authorization until and including June 9, 2016

* Holding of its own shares not exceed 10 percent of all shares in company

* Payment for shares is to be made in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
