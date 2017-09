May 20 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA :

* Q1 2016 revenue at 12.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1.50 million), 84 pct growth compared to Q1 2015

* Q1 EBITDA loss 1.7 million Norwegian crowns, improved from loss 3.7 million crowns same quarter last year

* Confirms NattoPharma is on track for a positive EBITDA result in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3425 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)