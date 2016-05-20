FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says mortgage covered bonds among safest credit instruments in Turkey
May 20, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says mortgage covered bonds among safest credit instruments in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Moody‘s: Strong Lending Practices, Favourable Demographics, Low Weight Of Mortgages In Turkey Lessen Risk Of Housing

* Mortgage covered bonds among safest credit instruments in Turkey, issuance may increase

* Turkey’s surging house prices unsustainable, but market and regulatory dynamics will help prevent a housing slump

* Related slump

* Rate of house price growth in turkey not likely sustainable much longer;when stabilises or turns negative, market will likely have soft landing

* Low weight of mortgage lending in turkey reduces the likelihood that a housing correction would spill into the financial system

* Turkey’s house prices are among the five fastest rising in the world

* Turkey lending growth is not extraordinary and demographic trends are not showing signs of slowing Source text : (bit.ly/1WGalQA) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

