BRIEF-Imax says announces strategy to develop a premium location-based VR offering

May 20 (Reuters) - Imax Corp

* Announced its strategy to develop a premium location-based virtual reality offering

* Expanded initiative to include joint venture agreement with starbreeze aba swedish-based independent creatorof vr entertainment content

* New vr experience will be made available within select multiplexes, commercial locations such as shopping centers and tourist destinations

* Will launch up to six sites this year in both domestic and international markets