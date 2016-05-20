FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imax says announces strategy to develop a premium location-based VR offering
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Imax says announces strategy to develop a premium location-based VR offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Imax Corp

* Announced its strategy to develop a premium location-based virtual reality offering

* Expanded initiative to include joint venture agreement with starbreeze aba swedish-based independent creatorof vr entertainment content

* New vr experience will be made available within select multiplexes, commercial locations such as shopping centers and tourist destinations

* Will launch up to six sites this year in both domestic and international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
