May 20, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Otonomy announces assignment of C code and pass-through payment status for Otiprio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc

* Announces assignment of c code and pass-through payment status for otiprio

* The code, c9479, will become effective july 1, 2016

* Centers for medicare and medicaid services (cms) has approved transitional pass-through status and established a new billing code for otiprio

* Says Otonomy believes, based on long-standing cms policy, that pass-through payment for otiprio will be effective through end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

