BRIEF-First Citizens Bank and Cordia Bancorp announce merger

May 20 (Reuters) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc:

* First Citizens Bank and Cordia Bancorp Inc. announce merger agreement

* Cash consideration of $5.15 will be paid to shareholders of Cordia for each of their shares of Cordia Bancorp’s stock

* Agreement has been approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Upon completion of merger, bank of Virginia branch offices will open as first citizens bank branches