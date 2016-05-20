BRIEF-First Citizens Bank and Cordia Bancorp announce merger

May 20 (Reuters) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc:
* First Citizens Bank and Cordia Bancorp Inc. announce merger agreement
* Cash consideration of $5.15 will be paid to shareholders of Cordia for each of their shares of Cordia Bancorp’s stock
* First Citizens Bank and Cordia Bancorp Inc. announce merger agreement
* Agreement has been approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Upon completion of merger, bank of Virginia branch offices will open as first citizens bank branches Source text for Eikon: