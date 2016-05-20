FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Citizens Bank and Cordia Bancorp announce merger
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 20, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Citizens Bank and Cordia Bancorp announce merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc:

* First Citizens Bank and Cordia Bancorp Inc. announce merger agreement

* Cash consideration of $5.15 will be paid to shareholders of Cordia for each of their shares of Cordia Bancorp’s stock

* First Citizens Bank and Cordia Bancorp Inc. announce merger agreement

* Agreement has been approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Upon completion of merger, bank of Virginia branch offices will open as first citizens bank branches Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
