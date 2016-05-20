BRIEF-Equity One provides fair value of investment property as of March 31

May 20 (Reuters) - Equity One:

* Providing fair value of investment property as of March 31, 2016

* Company determined that, as of March 31, 2016, the fair value of its existing investment property portfolio was approximately $4.7 billion

* Fair value in accordance with international financial reporting standard 13, “fair value measurement”

* Fair value also in accordance with international accounting standard 40, "investment property"