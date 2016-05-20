FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comptel receives favourable ruling regarding withholding tax for Indian tax years 2010-2011
May 20, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Comptel receives favourable ruling regarding withholding tax for Indian tax years 2010-2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Comptel Oyj :

* Comptel has received a favourable ruling from India’s Income Tax Commissioner (CIT) regarding withholding tax for Indian tax years 2010-2011

* Based on this ruling Comptel’s preliminary estimate is that India tax authorities should return approximately 1.5 million euros ($1.68 million) in withholding tax and interest

* Comptel will include the tax ruling impact in its financials once the refund procedure has been specified

* This ruling removes double taxation for Comptel in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

