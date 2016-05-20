FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FDA modernizes nutrition facts label for packaged foods
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 20, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FDA modernizes nutrition facts label for packaged foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA modernizes nutrition facts label for packaged foods

* New nutrition facts label will include updated design to highlight “calories” and “servings,” two important elements for informed food choices

* New nutrition facts label will include requirements for serving sizes that more closely reflect amounts of food that people currently eat

* New nutrition facts label to include declaration of grams and percent daily value for added sugars for consumers to know how much sugar is in product

* New nutrition facts label to include declaration of vitamin D and potassium that will include the actual gram amount, in addition to the percentage DV

* In nutrition facts label, “calories from fat” will be removed; “total fat,” “saturated fat,” and “trans fat” will continue to be required

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.