BRIEF-FDA modernizes nutrition facts label for packaged foods

May 20 (Reuters) - Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA modernizes nutrition facts label for packaged foods

* New nutrition facts label will include updated design to highlight “calories” and “servings,” two important elements for informed food choices

* New nutrition facts label will include requirements for serving sizes that more closely reflect amounts of food that people currently eat

* New nutrition facts label to include declaration of grams and percent daily value for added sugars for consumers to know how much sugar is in product

* New nutrition facts label to include declaration of vitamin D and potassium that will include the actual gram amount, in addition to the percentage DV

* In nutrition facts label, “calories from fat” will be removed; “total fat,” “saturated fat,” and “trans fat” will continue to be required