May 20 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S :

* Flemming Pedersen, Member of Board of Management, sold on May 20 a total of 2,191 Alk Abello shares at market value 2.7 million Danish crowns ($407,689) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6227 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)