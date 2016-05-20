FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says tax revenue growth for US states remains positive, but pace of growth will slow slightly in 2016
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says tax revenue growth for US states remains positive, but pace of growth will slow slightly in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Tax revenue growth for US states remains positive, but the pace of growth will slow slightly in 2016

* Tax revenue slowdown for US states is primarily driven by low commodity prices, with energy states facing some of the sharpest declines

* With exception of Illinois, states forecasting largest declines include North Dakota, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico

* Many western states, such as California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado will continue to see healthy tax revenue growth in 2016

* Reasons for slowdown in non-energy states include “lackluster stock market performance, cautious discretionary spending, sluggish overall growth”

* Energy states experiencing revenue weakness across board, including direct taxes on energy production to drops in sales, income taxes Source text (bit.ly/1W6kOEU)

