May 20 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV :

* Definitively proposes special interim dividend of 0.025 euro per share

* During the Annual General Meeting of Telefonica Deutschland the proposed dividend was approved and KPN has received the amount of 110 million euros ($123.29 million) ($1 = 0.8922 euros)