May 20 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc

* Amyris & cj cheiljedang corporation creating manufacturing and sales partnership

* Companies are targeting completing a definitive agreement by first week of august 2016.

* Arrangement mou mou partnership is also expected to include opportunity for cj bio to market select amyris products in asian markets