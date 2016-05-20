FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cemtrex withdraws form S-3 registration statement
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cemtrex withdraws form S-3 registration statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Cemtrex Inc

* Cemtrex withdraws form s-3 registration statement, maintains plan to pursue traditional financing in near future

* Withdrawn form s-3 registration statement filed with sec on april 12, after determining it was unlikely co would meet eligibility requirements

* Registration statement did not become effective and no securities under registration statement have been sold

* Says roughly $3.3 million of cash on its balance sheet as of march 31, 2016

* Still exploring traditional debt & equity financings to raise funds for planned acquisitions and to strengthen company’s balance sheet

* Identified several acquisition opportunities that would be “synergistic and accretive” to existing business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
