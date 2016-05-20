BRIEF-Indico Resources announces offer to buy Irmin copper project

May 20 (Reuters) - Indico Resources Ltd :

* Indico announces offer to purchase the Irmin copper project

* Says will sell to Aruntani all of shares of Indico Peru S.A.C.

* As consideration for acquisition of all shares of Indico Peru, Aruntani will pay to company $6 million in cash

* Indico resources says as part of transaction, Aruntani will acquire company’s legal and beneficial right, title and interest in and to Ocana property

* As consideration for acquisition of all shares of Indico Peru, Aruntani will grant 1% net smelter return royalty over Irmin property