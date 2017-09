May 20 (Reuters) - CI Games SA :

* Its unit CI Games USA Inc, Elbo, Inc. and Polaford Limited sign trilateral agreement for publishing services

* Under agreement, CI Games USA will be publishing physical video games for Microsoft Xbox One platform

* The agreement has been concluded for a definite period of time until May 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)