May 20 (Reuters) - Banco di Sardegna SpA :

* Acquires business unit from Banca di Sassari consisting of 55 branches

* Banco di Sardegna and Banca di Sassari both belong to Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna group

* Provisional price for sale of business unit by Banca di Sassari is 190.9 million euros ($213.96 million)