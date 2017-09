May 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Fuji Heavy Industries will deepen product development partnership forged with Toyota Motor, President Yasuyuki Yoshinaga said - Nikkei

* President Yoshinaga remains confident Subaru will reach the 2016 sales target of 615,000 units in America - Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy to cooperate with Toyota on hybrid tech; are discussing developing second-generation models for Toyota 86, Subaru BRZ sports cars - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/27IjE6B Further company coverage: