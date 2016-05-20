BRIEF-Xerox corp declares quarterly cash dividend of 7.75 cents per share

May 20 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp
* Company declares quarterly cash dividend of 7.75 cents per share
* Increasing its annual dividend by 11 percent for 2016
* Shareholders did not approve a proposal concerning executive compensation metrics
* Xerox corp says board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on xerox series a convertible perpetual preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)