BRIEF-Xerox corp declares quarterly cash dividend of 7.75 cents per share
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 20, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xerox corp declares quarterly cash dividend of 7.75 cents per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp

* Company declares quarterly cash dividend of 7.75 cents per share

* Increasing its annual dividend by 11 percent for 2016

* Shareholders did not approve a proposal concerning executive compensation metrics

* Xerox corp says board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on xerox series a convertible perpetual preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

