BRIEF-O'Charley's notifies customers of payment card incident

May 21 (Reuters) - O‘Charley‘s:

* O‘Charley’s notifies customers of payment card incident

* Immediately began an investigation and engaged a leading third party cyber-security firm to assist

* O‘Charley’s says notified law enforcement officials and is supporting their investigation

* No other guest information was involved

* Cards used at o‘Charley’s restaurants between March 18, 2016 and April 8, 2016 May have been affected

* Security investigation identified signs of unauthorized access to payment card network of co’s restaurants

* Unauthorized program installed on point-of-sale devices

* Party cyber security firm to further strengthen security of its systems

* Unauthorized program looked for data from payment cards swiped in restaurants when data was being routed to obtain authorization

* O‘Charley’s says payment card networks have been notified of incident Source text for Eikon: