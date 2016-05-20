FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 20, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-O'Charley's notifies customers of payment card incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - O‘Charley‘s:

* O‘Charley’s notifies customers of payment card incident

* Immediately began an investigation and engaged a leading third party cyber-security firm to assist

* O‘Charley’s says notified law enforcement officials and is supporting their investigation

* No other guest information was involved

* Cards used at o‘Charley’s restaurants between March 18, 2016 and April 8, 2016 May have been affected

* Security investigation identified signs of unauthorized access to payment card network of co’s restaurants

* Unauthorized program installed on point-of-sale devices

* Party cyber security firm to further strengthen security of its systems

* Unauthorized program looked for data from payment cards swiped in restaurants when data was being routed to obtain authorization

* O‘Charley’s says payment card networks have been notified of incident Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
