BRIEF-Rhodes Food says H1 diluted HEPS soars 87.2 pct

May 23 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd

* Reviewed condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 27 March 2016

* Six month turnover + 53.5% to r2 billion

* Diluted HEPS + 87.2% to 48.1 cps for six months ended 27 march 2016

* Capital expenditure of r150 million is planned for second half of 2016 for continued upgrading of production facilities and ongoing investment in capacity expansion.

* Plans to declare a dividend for financial year to 25 september 2016, payable early in 2017