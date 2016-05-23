FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rhodes Food says H1 diluted HEPS soars 87.2 pct
May 23, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rhodes Food says H1 diluted HEPS soars 87.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd

* Reviewed condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 27 March 2016

* Six month turnover + 53.5% to r2 billion

* Diluted HEPS + 87.2% to 48.1 cps for six months ended 27 march 2016

* Capital expenditure of r150 million is planned for second half of 2016 for continued upgrading of production facilities and ongoing investment in capacity expansion.

* Plans to declare a dividend for financial year to 25 september 2016, payable early in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

