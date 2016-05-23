FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fingerprint cards implements share split, announces decision to buy back shares
May 23, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint cards implements share split, announces decision to buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards Ab says:

* Board has decided that the record date for the share split will be Monday, May 30 2016, which means that the final day of trading in the share prior to the split is May 26 2016 and the first day of trading in shares after the split is May 27, 2016.

* The Board has decided to utilize the authorization by the Annual General meeting to make decisions concerning the acquisition of a number of shares in the company. When they are aggregated, the company's holding at each point in time does not exceed 10 percent of all of the shares in the company. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

