May 23 (Reuters) - Olympic Entertainment Group AS :

* Its Latvian subsidiaries , Olympic Casino Latvia SIA and casino operating company SIA Garkalns are merging

* Merger will be finalised within current year

* After merger group will carry on operating casinos only through Olympic Casino Latvia SIA

* Merger of subsidiaries has no direct influence on economic activities