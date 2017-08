May 23 (Reuters) - Wesc Publ AB :

* Q1 net sales 38.7 million Swedish crowns ($4.66 million) versus 46.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 8.7 million crowns versus profit 2.1 million crowns year ago

* Long-term goals are to achieve sales growth of 15-20 percent in local currencies and operating margin of at least 10 percent Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3075 Swedish crowns)