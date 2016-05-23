FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tencent in talks with Softbank for majority stake in 'Clash of Clans' maker Supercell - WSJ
May 23, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tencent in talks with Softbank for majority stake in 'Clash of Clans' maker Supercell - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) -

* Tencent in talks with Softbank for majority stake in 'Clash of Clans' maker Supercell - WSJ, citing sources

* Tencent in talks with Softbank to buy Japanese telecommunications giant's majority stake in Finland's Supercell Oy- WSJ, citing sources

* Tencent's talks with Softbank are still at an early stage, and it isn't clear whether Softbank is currently in talks with other parties-WSJ

* Tencent President Martin Lau and Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell recently flew to Helsinki to persuade Supercell's founders To support sale - WSJ Source :(on.wsj.com/1U6VE2C) Further company coverage: [0700.HK 9984.T] )

