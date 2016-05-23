FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ecommerce Alliance FY profit before tax of EUR 2.21 mln
May 23, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ecommerce Alliance FY profit before tax of EUR 2.21 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Ecommerce Alliance AG :

* FY consolidated revenues at 50.7 million euros ($56.89 million) (previous year: 77.2 million euros)

* FY profit before tax of 2.21 million euros (previous year: -13.05 million euros)

* FY EBITDA of 1.76 million euros nearly tripled (previous year: 0.62 million euros)

* Due to the change in consolidation, the sales target for the current fiscal year is in the range of 20 million to 24 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
