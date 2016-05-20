FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch upgrades Hungary to 'BBB-'; outlook stable
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 9:19 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch upgrades Hungary to 'BBB-'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Upgrades Hungary To ‘BBB-'; outlook stable

* Country ceiling has been revised to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB’ and short-term foreign-currency idr upgraded to ‘F3’ from B

* Upgraded hungary’s long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+’ and affirmed long-term local currency IDR at ‘BBB-’

* Outlooks on long-term idrs are stable

* Hungary is unlikely to meet its eu medium term objective to reduce structural deficit to 1.5% of GDP by 2019 from 2.0% in 2015

* Expects surplus to narrow over forecast horizon to 2017

* Tighter fiscal policy has been consistent with a gradual decline in government debt from a high level

* Expects a further contraction in bank lending to private sector in 2016 and 2017

* Expects gross general government debt to be 73.2% of GDP by 2017, down from 75.3% at end-2015 and a peak of 80.8% in 2011

* Fitch expects growth to slow to 2.1% in 2016 reflecting fall in eu fund disbursements and to average 2.0% in medium term

* Main risk to outlook is lower-than expected demand from eurozone

* Says forecasts a further fall in net external debt in coming years Source text - bit.ly/1XFAluT (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

