BRIEF-Facebook says entered into a $2 bln revolving credit facility
May 20, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Facebook says entered into a $2 bln revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc

* On May 20, 2016, Facebook, Inc terminated its existing and undrawn $6.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* Company terminated 2013 facility in connection with its entry into 2016 facility

* Facebook Inc says on May 20, 2016, and in connection with termination of 2013 facility, company entered into a $2.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit

* Any amounts outstanding under 2016 facility will mature and become due on May 20, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
