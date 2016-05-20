FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's places Mozambique's CAA1 ratings on review for downgrade
May 20, 2016 / 10:19 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's places Mozambique's CAA1 ratings on review for downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Mozambique

* Moody’s places Mozambique’s CAA1 ratings on review for downgrade

* Government of Mozambique recently disclosed $1.4 billion in previously unreported public debt

* Purpose of review to assess consequences for debt holders of revelations of previously unreported public external debt denominated in foreign currency

* Expects the government to increasingly rely on domestic sources of funding, in local currency.

* As a consequence of the debt disclosure aid disbursements to Mozambique were suspended Source text for Eikon:

