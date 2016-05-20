BRIEF-Cogentix medical adjourns May 20, 2016 annual meeting in response to court ruling

May 20 (Reuters) - Cogentix Medical Inc

* Cogentix medical adjourns may 20, 2016 annual meeting in response to court ruling; adjourned meeting date set for May 24, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. Ct

* Meeting adjourned in light of court of chancery of state of Delaware granting a preliminary injunction motion

* Court ruled that Cogentix board of directors may not take steps to implement previously disclosed board reduction plan